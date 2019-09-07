I enjoyed reading Dr. Matthew Rousu’s article in the Aug. 25 Daily Item on fInancial books for school-age children to read. Coincidentally (or not) the same page also had a column about the number of 401(k)s and IRAs that have balances over $1 million. Both these articles seem to imply that one’s financial goal should be to become a millionaire. I’d like to offer a different financial goal.
I view money as a tool, not a goal. This means one should use one’s money to improve the quality of life of one’s family, and one’s community, as opposed to simply accumulating it. This, of course, is the learning point from Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” (remember Scrooge?). Given this view, my financial goal when I entered the workforce was to become “financially independent,” not a millionaire. This term means having enough money that I didn’t have to worry about providing for my family.
This term also means I did not have to work because I needed to, but instead because I wanted to. As a result, I was able to pursue a career I was passionate about and that gave me purpose in life. Sadly, I’ve met too many folks over the years who pursued an occupation they did not enjoy, in fact, caused them to live a miserable life, only because of its earning potential. Unfortunately, this need to make money has become the primary reason why many college students, particularly ones from low-income families, choose their majors, as the skyrocketing cost of college has forced students to think about how they are going to pay their college loans.
Is this financial independence goal easier said than done? Perhaps, but consider the following example. A co-worker shared with me that her father retired at the age of 38 after a 20-year career in the military (I salute his service to country). He never worked, for money anyway, another day in his life. My co-worker told me they lived in a small, one-bathroom house, shopped at Salvation Army and outlet-type stores, never ate out or took vacations. Instead, her father enjoyed his time attending his children’s school activities and volunteering at his church, all the while knowing that his meager Army pension was paying the bills.
Austere living? Absolutely. Too austere for many people? Probably. But the point is, in his mind, he was financially independent.
So how does one achieve financial independence? By following the two key points that are in the books Dr. Rousu lists: 1) Budgeting, and 2) Investing. This first point means adjusting your expenses to be lower, not the same, as your income. This is more than a numbers exercise; it involves adjusting your attitude about what you need vs. what you want. To quote from an old Sheryl Crow song, “It’s not [getting] what you want, it’s wanting what you’ve got” (Yes, I modified it).
The second point means doing something productive with the difference between your income and your expenses. As a minimum, it means saving it, the advice we all got from our parents and grandparents. But it’s more than that. It means putting the money to work for you by investing it in something that will increase in value instead of simply putting it in the bank as our ancestors were taught to do. The most obvious place to invest is in stocks/bonds, as our country has witnessed a continued bull market since 1982, albeit with ups and downs. The key is to invest for the long term, more than 5 years, and not worry about the daily fluctuations. There are of course other ways to invest such as real estate, gold, etc. The point is don’t let it sit in a bank earning what is effectively negative interest (interest minus inflation).
Bottom line: As Scrooge discovered, the key to a rewarding life is to focus on how best to use the money you make and not on how much money you can make.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.