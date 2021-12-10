In the 1950s I was fortunate to read George Orwell’s “Homage to Catalonia” wherein he described his 1936 trip to fight with the Spanish Republican militia of POUM (Party of Marxist Unification), a Marxist but anti-Stalinist party. After being wounded he recuperated in Barcelona where he saw the betrayal of POUM. The communist party labeled it “crypto Fascist,” and “spies for Franco,” etc.
It was suppressed and hundreds were tortured and killed by the NKVD, which actually ran the Republic. Orwell and his wife barely escaped execution. Back in England his former publisher refused to print the book because it was anti-Stalinist, and though another and braver publisher was found, it only sold 900 copies. Orwell stayed antitotalitarian for his remaining life, which is why communists hate him, although he remained a democratic socialist.
His story is similar to the present. Every day we find the alphabet groups using their favorite terms — “racists, Nazis, various phobics, etc.” if anyone disagrees with their party’s line, including former members. Many people have been “canceled”, harassed, assaulted on streets and restaurants, and many houses and public properties have been torched, including many minority businesses.
A policeman was recently fired because he had the audacity to send money to a legitimate fund the politicians objected to; no one was fired for contributing to a “proper” one. Just as the English communist party lied about Spain, attacking anyone who tried to publish the reality, the major media here do a similar thing. I did not know BLM was a Marxist organization until I watched an interview elsewhere with its co-founder. Rioting is labeled a demonstration, a prime example being one CNN caption labeling “a violent riot” changing to “peaceful demonstration” an hour later. Though both were captured on video they probably think no one noticed. Since the Democrats blamed Donald Trump for the rioting, the media blithely repeated that as real news.
While I believe an independent press is essential to a free society, and even buy this newspaper, it is clear that the major press and TV sites are corrupt. Bill Gates, for example, has invested more than $400 million supporting countless news organizations here and abroad, buying subtle but favorable coverage.
In the past editorial columns were plainly identified but now the “news” pages of the major papers and some other media are thoroughly, both subtly and overtly, biased in coverage. It is simple to see this: Examine their use of statistics; watch what is included — but more importantly excluded — from the news; notice how frequently opinions and snide asides slip in.
The term free-press is an oxymoron.
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville