The Republicans in the Pennsylvania General Assembly are trying to turn the Pennsylvania constitution into a political toy with which they can get their minority views past the governor’s veto. They have decided to circumvent the normal rules of governance in Harrisburg and convert their unpopular bills into referenda amending the constitution.
They pick the election with the lowest voter turnout in order to keep their minority legislation away from the eyes of the majority of voters — the midterm elections.
They succeeded in this ploy in 2021, when they bundled an amendment that would provide racial equality with another that would limit the governor’s emergency powers. Now, when quick decisions are needed most, once the governor declares an emergency, how to deal with it requires a law from the General Assembly, after wrangling for days if not weeks.
Nov. 8 this year, we will be asked to decide on whether (1) to require voter ID, (2) have gubernatorial candidates choose their own running mates, (3) empower lawmakers to cancel regulations without facing a governor’s veto, and (4) establish election audits. These four amendments are packed into Joint Assembly Resolution 2022-1. This package is separate from Joint Resolution 2022-2 on the same ballot. This amendment would allow lawmakers to impose restrictions on abortion.
So, abortion rights will be on the ballot this year, but so will the respect for the fundamental law of Pennsylvania. The U.S. Constitution is rarely amended. Countries like Turkey and Hungary, that recently allowed minority parties to rewrite their constitutions are all the worse for it.
Missouri has recently shown Pennsylvanians how to save abortion rights and make a firm statement about the proper function of our state constitution. Missouri is another state which allows constitutional amendment by referendum. However, Missouri’s constitution gives women absolute control of their health and bodies.
In a midterm referendum, the Republican-controlled Missouri legislature recently tried to remove that protection for pregnant women in order to allow abortion restrictions. Surprisingly, twice the number of voters turned out in the 2022 midterms than in 2018 and voted “No!” on the referendum by a 60-40 majority.
That vote should give Missouri Republicans pause when they next think of trying to amend the Missouri constitution by the same subterfuge currently being used by Pennsylvanian Republicans.
Pennsylvanian voters can do the same thing, but twice the number of voters will have to vote in this midterm election as the last. When you decide to vote or not this year, remember this election is critical on two accounts: (1) restoring the proper respect for our constitution and (2) protecting women’s right to take care of their own health and the health of her family.
President Trump has set our weak democracy on a collision course with autocracy. As a Slavic (Russian and Serbian) linguist, I have spent two years in a moderate autocracy, former Yugoslavia, and 14 months over a 20-year period in a draconian one, the former Soviet Union. Both were disastrous, as the word “former” reminds us.
Both these countries had a single minority party that used different means to keep itself in power, very similar to the voter suppression reflected in “Assembly Resolutions 2022-1.” Both had a single man in control of the government, Tito in the former Yugoslavia and Yeltsin in the former USSR.
Trump has put us on a path to these kinds of autocracies, using the same methods that created them. I love our country but fear for its future because I can see clearly both potential futures of this country. America has always been one party away from a one-party government. Canada, with four viable national political parties, is three parties away from the same fate. The UK is also three parties and France five, maybe six, parties away from the same catastrophe.
Now that some in the Republican Party support the overthrow of our government, we are still one party away from autocracy, the Democratic Party, supported by those Republicans who put country before party. But with so many Trump supporters in Congress and state legislatures, the grasp on democracy of those who believe in it is precarious.
That is why I think for the first time that the next two elections are the most important ones in our history.
Robert Beard is Professor Emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.