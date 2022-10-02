When I was in second grade, there was a sixth-grade boy who always bullied us second-grade girls — pulled our pigtails, shoved us, and called us names. One day I’d had enough. I left my younger-children playground and went to the older-children playground at the school and confronted him. I looked him straight in the eye and told him that what he was doing was wrong and he had to stop it and he’d better never bother us again.
He said nothing but just stood there as I walked off. I noticed a teacher with a bemused smile on her face watching all of this. She did not reprimand me for leaving my playground, but it occurred to me that she hadn’t intervened to stop the bullying, either. And I wondered “Why aren’t you doing something about this boy’s behavior?”
Years later, while working with a mediation center, I helped develop and implement an anti-bullying and mediation program at my daughter’s middle school. This was a new concept at the time, and we had to think through how to make this program work. Here is what we found.
To stop bullying behavior you have to start by naming it and calling it out whenever you see it happening. As a community — in this case a large middle school in a large city — we made the decision to no longer let things pass, just hoping that the children being bullied and the bullying children would take care of it themselves. We committed to being vigilant and acting immediately because bullying behavior that is allowed to continue grows stronger. Each time a bully succeeds, it feeds that mean part of him or her.
We made the commitment to name and stop bullying behavior in the school and to find good ways of intervening. We figured out how to intervene in a way that would de-escalate the situation and support the child being bullied without belittling the student doing the bullying. We found words that came easily when we were under tension, scared and unsure. We made sure to have a similar response each time we intervened, one that conveyed a unified message.
Everyone in the school — not just the teachers — needed to learn how to be an ally, or an “effective active bystander.” Making sure that everyone was trained to participate in the interventions was important for several reasons. It united us as a community to do something that seemed difficult, scary and a bit overwhelming. Intervening was less scary if you were not alone. At the same time, it gave the message to the children who were bullying that their behavior was unacceptable to the whole community. For those who were active bystanders, the practice of intervening reinforced the concept of what was acceptable and the idea that we all care about one another.
Finally, we had to understand why children became bullies in the first place. We had to have compassion for each bully so that we were always offering them a way back into the larger community. This was the most difficult part of the process. However, it often became easier to understand when we got push-back from the parents who would come to school angry about what had happened to their children when they bullied. Having a bullying parent yell at you helps you to quickly understand a bullying child.
It is not just children who get bullied, so do adults, and we are facing an election filled with political bullying. As Nov. 8 approaches, we can expect more political name-calling and less substantive debate about the issues facing us in Pennsylvania. After the election, we will be sure to hear complaints about how the election was “rigged” or “stolen.”
When bullies lose, they always look for someone else to blame.
President Biden started the process by naming the bully behavior in his “Soul of the Nation” speech. Now we all need to do our part. Don’t ignore bully behavior. Watch for it. Name it. Intervene to protect the person being bullied. Recognize the fearful lack of confidence that drives the bully so that you might help him or her to grow.
Penn Garvin grew up in Lewisburg and has been involved with the Donald Heiter Community Center since moving back to the area in 1995.