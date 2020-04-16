Dear Vice President Biden,
It is striking and frustrating for your supporters that, in the midst of perhaps our worst national crisis since World War II, the present occupant of the White House has a virtual monopoly of media attention to display his inconsistent and feckless leadership, and spin it as heroic. You are reduced to streaming your messages on the internet, mostly to people who already support you.
I think you need to do whatever is required to capture national attention for your plans for getting us out of this crisis. You should buy a prime time hour on the major networks if you have to.
Here are some ideas about how we climb back out of this:
n Correct the catastrophic failure of the Trump administration to develop tests for coronavirus that can be mass-produced and widely administered.
That will permit isolating the sick and those who test positive but are asymptomatic, while letting the rest of the population get on with their lives.
n You have criticized Bernie Sanders’ proposal of Medicare for All because it would be too expensive. Yet, we have already committed to deficit spending of over $2 trillion, and are likely to spend even more, so the issue of cost is off the table. It is clear in the present crisis that simply tinkering with Obamacare will not suffice: the whole system of employer-provided health insurance is in tatters. Trump has promised to pay hospitals directly to treat uninsured COVID-19 patients.
You risk being outflanked on the left by Trump. You may not want to call it Medicare for All, but you need to commit to assuring health care for everyone, either free after payment of premiums as with Medicare, or minimally, at a cost they can afford.
n Reverse the unfair Trump tax cuts for the rich, to provide more resources for our many needs in the current crisis. Implement the “Tobin Tax” on financial transactions to bring in more resources and put a brake on volatility in financial markets.
n Implement Andrew Yang’s proposal to provide every American with $1,000 income per month. This would address the erosion we were already seeing, before the crisis, in stable employment. This problem will only get worse in our present crisis. To restart the economy, we need to provide everyone with a reliable income that they can spend.
n Provide small businesses (e.g. under 50 employees) with one-time Restart Grants that would be conditional on rehiring laid off employees.
Then expand present programs for low interest loans to small businesses. If banks drag their feet, the SBA should make the loans directly.
n Provide loans to larger corporations, conditional on restoring pre-crisis employment, and on not closing existing plants without providing equivalent employment elsewhere.
n A Marshall Plan for our national infrastructure: massive expenditure to bring our national transportation system back to acceptable levels, providing many billions of dollars to the construction industry and jobs to the people who work in that industry.
n The Green New Deal is actually quite popular: check the polls. We now have the possibility of starting with the lower emissions that have come with the current crisis, to systematically address the urgent challenge of global climate change, to reverse the retrogressive changes in environmental regulations imposed by the Trump administration, and to provide useful employment to millions of people.
With a well-publicized rolling out of such plans, you would establish yourself as a serious alternative to what has been on many levels the most disastrous presidency in the history of our country (dethroning the previous champion, James Buchanan).
John Peeler is a retired professor of political science at Bucknell. He lives in Lewisburg. He wrote this piece for Susquehanna Valley Progress.