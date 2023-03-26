The Valley lost one of its pre-eminent journalists last week with the passing of former Daily Item sports editor John Huckaby at the age of 80.
Most people probably know Huck as a wrestling writer. He’s in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a scribe, a well-deserved honor. He is also in the District 4 and Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Halls of Fame.
The start of my career — in 1996 — overlapped the last few years of his. My guess was we probably first crossed paths in the winter of 1996-97, when I was freelancing for The Press-Enterprise and covered wrestling during the postseason.
Wrestling was something I was familiar with and liked, even though I was terrible at the sport. Like a lot of young writers, particularly those who showed an interest in wrestling, Huck gave me tips and advice, threw out some lingo that was likely over the head of a 21-year-old kid thrown to the wolves with guys like him and Harold Raker and other vets at the edge of the mat.
Every journalist worth their salt has people that have pushed them to be better; Huck is on that list for a lot of people around here, including me. The John Huckaby tree of wrestling writers — even those of us who branched into news eventually — is expansive. It includes guys like Frank Dimon, Tom Housenick and Mitch Rupert, who unquestionably carry his legacy today.
Reading Huck’s obituary last week led to a wealth of new information for me. I never knew he was a District 4 runner-up in wrestling at Lewisburg, where he was honored as a distinguished alum. I knew he and his wife Barb, who worked here at the paper for years before her retirement, always went to the NCAA Wrestling Championships. His obit said Huck covered or attended 49 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. This year’s event, which ended last Saturday night in Tulsa, was the 92nd.
Huck was at 49 of them.
To me, Huck was always a sports reporter or sports editor. He was far from it, though. Last year, when doing research for our 50th-anniversary book on Agnes, former Daily Item editor John Moore told me stories about how the newspaper covered the devastating flood.
At that point, Huck was a news reporter in the Lewisburg Bureau, Moore said. Huck was the first to report on the drowning death of Lewisburg police officer Gordon Hufnagle. Huck, Moore said, was a bit torqued that a lot of the early coverage in The Daily Item focused on the wall holding up in Sunbury, where the newspaper headquarters was located, as opposed to devastation elsewhere.
That sounds like Huck. In recent years, Huck would send me somewhat regular notes. Maybe once a month. Sometimes it was a letter to the editor. Other times it was an email with a tip on something or something we missed or didn’t do up to his considerable standards.
I will miss those messages.
I will miss them because our relationship went back a lot farther than I remembered.
As a 13-year-old baseball all-star, I was fortunate enough to drive in the game-winning runs for Danville’s Senior team in a 7-4 win over Berwick that put us in the district championship game. The next day — July 17, 1990 — The Daily Item’s story, byline to John Huckaby, had this lead: Bill Bowman picked a mighty fine time to get his first hit of the Little League all-star playoff season.
There was a quote from that kid in the story. Maybe the reason the kid gets to write this column today.
