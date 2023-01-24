Northumberland is my hometown and I have lived here all my life. I’m very proud of my community and its citizens. Unfortunately, I had an incident occur around New Year’s. Someone stole two antique metal wagon wheels from our yard. They weren’t of great value but I feel violated that someone would take them without permission.
I’m disappointed that someone would steal during the Holy Season of Jesus’s birth and from a deceased woman’s estate. I always felt safe and my possessions secure up to this point. I hope whoever took the items are happy with them and don’t forget to thank Rose every time you see the wheels.
Scott Rine,
Northumberland