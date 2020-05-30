George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis this week and we should all be outraged.
Video shows he died in police custody, begging for his life as a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck.
His crime, other than being black in America, was that Minneapolis police reported Floyd matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at the convenience store.
He was cuffed, pushed face down into the street and held there, telling officer Derek Chauvin he could not breathe.
“The footage recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement,” The Associated Press wrote. “The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.”
Four police officers were fired. The Minneapolis mayor called for criminal charges against Chauvin, who is white.
“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Mayor Jacob Frey, who is white, said. “I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary.”
Fiery protests Thursday night indicated Frey wasn’t alone in that sentiment.
On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder.
Here are some simple questions with not-so-simple answers:
Why does this continue to happen in 2020?
We seem to have learned nothing from Eric Garner’s death at the hands of New York City police in the borough of Staten Island in 2014. Garner pleaded for his life in nearly an identical way. His crime, other than being black in America, was selling single cigarettes without a tax stamp.
The officer involved, Daniel Pantaleo, was never charged, even though the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. He was finally fired on Aug. 19, 2019, five years after Garner’s death
Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia on Feb. 23. He was jogging through a neighborhood when he was chased down by two white men before being shot to death. It wasn’t until May 7 that two men were charged. The charges came after a video was released of the incident and the ensuing public outcry.
Just this week, we’ve seen video of a woman calling police because a black male was “threatening” her in Central Park. Chris Cooper was watching birds. The woman didn’t have her dog leashed in a section of the park where it is required. His request was deemed threatening.
Sadly, we are not getting the lessons we need from the role models that could make a difference. That is sad.
Why? Where is the humanity in America today? Is there no level of simple human decency ingrained in each of us? Too often, now, the answer seems to be no.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.