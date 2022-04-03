‘It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” — Frederick Douglass
Tressa, 40-years old, 5-foot-9 and 100 pounds, appeared cachetic, incoherent, angry, defiant and illiterate to the police when they arrested her for child endangerment and neglect, possession of meth and being under the influence. Her 3-year-old son RJ was found roaming around the neighborhood at 3 a.m. which prompted the 911 calls and his mom’s arrest.
Fearful and withdrawn, RJ was developmentally delayed (didn’t know his name, wasn’t speaking, not potty trained). There had been three prior unfounded child welfare reports of suspected child neglect and parental substance abuse. Services were offered to Tressa in the past. This time, however, Tressa was incarcerated and RJ was placed in foster care with no contact with his mom for almost 6 weeks. Children and Youth Services (CYS) recommended inpatient drug treatment for Tressa and out-of-home care for RJ. None of Tressa’s relatives were willing to help, support or care for RJ.
According to Tressa, nobody had ever asked what happened to her. CYS did not know that Tressa’s childhood traumas included intergenerational family alcoholism and mental illness, family violence, emotional, verbal, physical and sexual abuse. As an adolescent, she was promiscuous and involved in alcohol as well as substance abuse. From ages 15-17, she was raped, had a miscarriage and a forced termination of a second pregnancy. From ages 18-30, she had three children but was in a dysfunctional marriage where there was emotional, verbal, physical and sexual abuse as well as family violence and animal abuse. Divorced at 31, she became homeless, eating out of dumpsters and into the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.
Both Tressa and RJ had many manifestations of untreated traumas: ADHD, depression, anger, substance abuse, trust issues, developmental and educational delays, poor self-esteem, oppositional defiant behaviors, nightmares, poor social and coping skills, etc.
Tressa and RJ’s lives started changing in a positive direction with the help of CYS, residential substance abuse treatment, an in-home family support partner, substance abuse counselors and trauma-based cognitive behavioral therapy.
Child abuse can be a multigenerational problem. Many of these families’ lives can only be described as chaotic. Tressa’s adverse childhood experiences led to her social, emotional and cognitive impairments with the adoption of health-risk behaviors and subsequent diseases, disabilities and social problems. RJ was the victim of the developmental cascade of transgenerational child maltreatment.
The humanity of our approach matters. A multigenerational, multidisciplinary team approach is needed for these families in distress. This might consist of home visits, nutritional help, brain health care, medications, educating parents about adverse childhood experiences and stress, mindfulness practices, educating parents about decreasing adversity as well as appropriate counseling such as trauma-based cognitive behavioral therapy. Research shows that adverse childhood experiences need not be destiny and that positive experiences can help moderate the effects of adverse childhood experiences.
Relational health refers to the ability to develop and sustain safe, stable and nurturing relationships with emotionally available, engaged and attuned adults. The adults provide children and adolescents with the positive experiences that buffer adversity and build the foundational social and emotional skills needed to be resilient in the face of adversity. Hope conquers adverse childhood experiences when protective factors outweigh adverse experiences.
Dr. Pat Bruno is a pediatrician with Geisinger. He is the medical director for the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury.