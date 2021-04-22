When Sunbury Together, an interfaith group of religious leaders working to build community and spiritual well being for Sunbury-area residents, launched The Takery in early 2019, our goal was to bring some cheer to the community. Once a month we brought home-baked bread and sweets to the Gazebo at Cameron Park in Sunbury and handed them out, free of charge, to whomever stopped by.
Though slow to take off, over the next year we started to develop a reputation as a good place to get some treats on a Thursday evening. March 2020 changed everything. Because of the pandemic lockdowns, the need in our area for food and essential items skyrocketed and so did our monthly Takery visitors. Fortunately, so did community involvement. We now offer a pre-packed homemade meal, sandwiches, pantry staples, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, donated by local farmers, merchants, and individuals. And of course, we still have baked goods.
For many of us, this experience has brought the issue of food insecurity in our area into focus. However, there is one population that deserves far more attention than one group can give: the active military. It is unfathomable that there are active military families, living on bases across the U.S., who are not able to provide adequate food for themselves. Women and men who are committed to protecting us all are increasingly reliant on food banks located on base, or are applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly Food Stamps) benefits.
A recent report on food insecurity in the U.S. military by the Mazon Foundation (mazon.org), points out that as the makeup of the military has come to include more families, rather than the traditional single young man, the pay structure has not kept up. Additionally, because of the way the military housing allowance is allocated by Congress and the Department of Defense, that benefit is applied to the overall income, making many needy families ineligible to receive the SNAP assistance for which they would qualify as civilians.
I know that our representatives in Washington in Congress and in the Senate are aware of this issue because I have personally lobbied them with Mazon Foundation.
And while they recognize the problem, and are aware of proposed solutions, it is up to us to keep reminding them about their responsibility to protect those who sacrifice so much to protect us.
Rabbi Nina Mandel,
Sunbury