Jonathan Swift, probably best known for “Gulliver’s Travels,” had a keen wit and also authored a satiric essay, “A Modest Proposal,” in which he proposed that one way to improve the lot of the poor would be to encourage them to cannibalize their children: A bit extreme, put pointed.
In that spirit, I challenge The Daily Item and other news media to develop a periodic feature, really an enhanced fact check, with the suggested name of “Hypocrisy-mometer,” with which to rank public utterances, mostly (but not exclusively) of our political leaders on an appropriate scale to measure the extent to which they succeed in speaking out of both sides of their mouths at once.
Some examples: Fred Keller signed his name to a losing court brief seeking to disenfranchise his constituents by throwing out votes in the very same election that restored him to status as “no longer junior yes man” for the self-serving Republican party power structure. Among supposed non-political types, hypocrisy might be found among the Catholic bishops, under whose laissez-faire noses predatory acts of child molestation occurred without correction, the same ones proposing that politicians like practicing Roman Catholic and President, Joe Biden, be refused communion because he properly draws a line between personal religious belief and what a government may command respecting a woman’s right to choose whether or not to give birth.
And then there is the exposure of the blatant, power-mongering hypocrisy of Mitch McConnell and crew, repeatedly vowing to not simply oppose, but, rather, obstruct, the agenda of duly elected opposition presidents and, on one hand, refusing even to schedule a vote on a highly qualified nominee for a Supreme Court seat about a year prior to a scheduled presidential election, while on the other relying upon the filibuster-busting nuclear option to rush through the confirmation of a radical right nominee within mere weeks of a presidential election which persuasively unseated the presiding bozo in chief.
So what say you? Hypocrisy is not confined to one party (or even one profession). Will you develop and publish a hypocrisy-mometer to calibrate the rampant wool-pulling-over-eyes by those wielding power in gerrymandered state houses across the nation to suppress votes to make it easier for them to manage the voter base and thus retain control by popular vote minority?
To call out the fundamental, antidemocratic underpinnings of flawed institutions like the Electoral College and grossly disproportionate representation in the Senate. A pal recently pointed out, for example, that Wyoming has population sufficient to warrant but a single representative in the House, but, by golly, those folks get — count ‘em — two Senators!?
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.