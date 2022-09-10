It seems the Trump derangement syndrome has now reached the category of mental illness. We were treated to a list of laws former President Donald Trump has violated. Let’s see.
Clinton operative Sandy Berger was caught stealing and destroying top secret documents to cover for the Clintons over 9-11 and got a slap on the wrist. Almost all of Hillary Clinton’s business partners went to jail and she escaped. The Democrats falsified documents and lied under oath to illegally spy on the Trump campaign with limited consequences.
Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Watters, George Soros and many others aided and abetted the BLM and antifa. None were held accountable. The media interfered in the elections to cover for Biden over the Hunter Biden laptop according to MariZuckerberg, which polls show may well have changed the outcome and no one was held to account. Hillary Clinton illegally destroyed 33,000 emails kept on an illegal private server.
Biden used the FBI to recover his daughter’s diary which mentioned inappropriate conduct and tried to strong arm Hunter Biden’s paperwork in illegally purchasing a handgun from the dealer who sold it. Obama tried to use the power of the federal government to force banks to stop doing business with gun manufacturers, and the IRS to discriminate against conservative groups. Illegal? Of course.
Is there any investigation into who took pictures of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and leaked them to the New York Times and Washington Post? Nope.
The Pa. Supreme Court allowed for illegal changes to election laws during the 2020 elections and the left sees no problem with that. Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to the Ukraine if they didn’t, within 6 hours, fire the prosecutor investigating the firm that hired his son. The exact quid pro quo the left said if Trump did it was an impeachable offense.
Our border policies are aiding and abetting the drug cartels and human traffickers, enslaving children in sex trafficking rings, killing thousands of citizens from overdoses, destroying entire communities along the border, violating the constitution and the left wants to disarm the law abiding to make us safer.
Now before the usual trolls respond with the personal attacks, which is all you have, let me ask you this: When have any of you demanded justice for the laws violated? Demanded that no one is above the law? Equal justice under the law? Or are you willing to tolerate any corruption as long as it isn’t Donald Trump?
If you are, then you’re a hypocrite, and what you have to say is meaningless.
William J. Folk,
McClure