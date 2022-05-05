The Daily Item’s Sunday article, “Selinsgrove ‘blindsided’ by $2 million grant,” (May 1) was, in my opinion, an amateurish effort based on irresponsible commentary by select members of borough council and a borough employee. I was surprised The Daily Item did not hold its paper to a higher standard.
The writing struck me as intellectually lazy and the level of journalistic integrity more suited to The New York Post than The Daily Item. It read as a not so veiled effort to legitimize unsupported suggestions that my wife’s and father-in-law’s selfless, dedicated service to this community was somehow nefarious and self-enriching, suggestions that would be laughable if not so shameful.
I am left wondering why The Daily Item would promote this narrative after having written about my wife’s achievements over the past five years, and knowing full well how many families and area youth have been profoundly impacted by the Regional Engagement Center under Kelly’s leadership?
I am left wondering why The Daily Item would promote this narrative knowing full well that my father-in-law and president of borough council has been completely transparent about his commitment to the Regional Engagement Center, and has abstained on every council action related to it?
I am left wondering why The Daily Item would promote this narrative when it knows full well that borough council members receive written minutes from monthly meetings of the Regional Engagement Center’s Board of Directors — and that those records include information about the envisioned project, results of a feasibility study, and on-going details about the RACP granting process, application requirements, and progress toward approval?
I am left wondering why The Daily Item would quote in the article a council member’s concern about removing properties from the tax roll, without providing a balanced, more responsible analysis that also considers the economic impact of renovations, construction, and landscaping, and the associated impact on area manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers?
Or why not addressing the longer-term economic impact of employing necessary staff, or of increasing the number of residents living in our downtown, proximate to critical services, who along with their visiting families and friends will have access to our many shops and restaurants?
While it makes an effective soundbite to say that a borough council member’s job is to “sustain and protect the tax base,” in my opinion, such simplistic thinking misses the mark and not by just a little. I believe a borough council member’s responsibility is first and foremost to serve this community, including those who are underserved and isolated.
Which may be why, most disheartening of all, the article leaves me wondering why borough council members do not enthusiastically support creating opportunities for older adults to become integrated, vibrant members of our downtown community? I am left wondering why members of borough council do not enthusiastically support creating structured opportunities for intergenerational connection, when we know doing so improves the quality of life for us all?
I am left wondering why members of borough council seem more interested in undermining an inspired possibility than in serving our community?
