I was a longtime Republican whose votes before 2016 included Dole, Bush, McCain, and Romney. I could not support either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016. This year, having seen four years of a Trump presidency, I again cannot support him. Here is why:
I cannot remember a president prior to this one claiming Mexicans were “rapists, drug dealers, and murders” or telling four female members of the House of Representatives (three born in the United States and one a naturalized citizen) “to go back to where they came from.” I understand racism and xenophobia when I see it.
I am no fan of so-called “open borders” but I do have enough of a moral compass to know that separating babies and children from their parents at the border because of what amounts to a misdemeanor offense is wrong. We punish the innocent for the sins of parents.
I know no other president claiming Klansman and Nazis were good people.
I do not know of any other president in my lifetime questioning the value of NATO or of his casting doubt on whether we would meet our Chapter 5 obligations under the charter.
I know of no other president in my lifetime who so showed himself a sycophant for a Russian dictator which sadly relates to the previous point.
I do understand that however inconvenient the overwhelming the science, the climate is warming and we are responsible. This president cannot find the courage or wisdom to speak that truth let alone deal with its ramifications. Prudence argues we do something. Prudence does not apply to this president.
I am dismayed at his verbal abuse of people. His belittling of Senator McCain was reprehensible. His ridicule of a Gold Star father Khizr Khan, whose son, Cpt. Humayun Khan, died in Iraq ranks as deplorable. His disparagement of a handicapped New York Times reporter...simply classless.
His attacks on the media, although not unique to him, are abhorrent. The media is not “the enemy of the people.”
As for the Trump “economic miracle”, I would suggest we look at the government’s own figures on economic growth by quarter. We have been trending upward since 2009 although this has been largely overlooked. I taught economics once upon a time, while some things are within the president’s powers, most aren’t. I will give him some credit but most of it belongs to other factors. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has robbed him of this talking point.
“I need you to do me a favor though” is a conditional clause —a this for that arrangement or “quid pro quo” — so yes it involves trading U.S. taxpayer money for political favors which is impeachable.
The 10% raise in pay for the U.S. military, a promise he never kept. His administration actually asked for and received a 2.6% increase.
Trump professes himself “pro-life” when it comes to abortion, a complete 180 degree change from what he stated in a Tim Russert interview he gave in 1999 stating he “is very pro-choice” even going so far as to state he agrees with the sometimes necessity for late-term abortions. Now against “choice,” it is of note that the president’s treatment for COVID included the use of Remdesivir, an antiviral treatment originally derived using fetal cells. Trump touted the drug following his treatment.
More recently, the coronavirus is “their (referring to Democrats) new hoax and repeatedly saying it was under control.
This week he said, the American people are “tired” of hearing about COVID. Trump went on to claim “Fauci is a disaster” continuing with “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.” Well on COVID fatigue we agree but as to who to blame, Trump and Trump alone holds the highest office in the land and the dead are on his hands.
Joseph R. Fischer lives in Northumberland.