I once lived in an old brownstone in the inner city, on the third floor overlooking a back alley. Late one hot summer night, I sat at an open window. Suddenly, I heard a distress shout from below and saw a man and a woman in the alley and ran downstairs and out into the alley, and rushed over to them. The woman had two little dogs on a leash, and the man was holding a knife to her neck.
As he turned to me, we both saw the headlights of a car coming up the alley and then two plain-clothed detectives jumped out and immediately seized the man. They had him on the ground, and I heard him say, “I didn’t do it.”
Complete denial is often the first reaction of perpetrators when they are caught, no matter how red-handed. The President of the United States Donald John Trump is now in that class. He may persist in his self-delusional claims of the “perfect” call, his legal hired guns may fire specious arguments at the constitutional separation of powers, and his henchmen in the Senate may have too much blood on their hands to surrender to the law, but like the man in the alley the headlights of history are bearing down on them.
We are not meant to judge the meaning of another’s life, but we have eyes to see, and ears to hear, and the will to heed our nation’s shout of distress.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry