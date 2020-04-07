In a 2005 interview, Elie Wiesel, a writer, teacher, and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, said, “I cannot understand two aspects of human nature: Indifference and nastiness. I cannot understand. At my age [he was 76], I should be able to understand. But I cannot. I do not understand. Indifference and nastiness on every level, on petty levels and on high levels.”
Wiesel’s words should serve as an admonition to us all during the COVID-19 outbreak. None of us can afford to be indifferent to the dangers of this disease. The death toll in the United States is rising daily. In my own family, we feel deep concern over our loved ones whose health is already seriously compromised.
We must also reject indifference when it comes to the sufferings and anxieties of those impacted by lengthy and often unprecedented workplace closures. These shutdowns reveal the true nature of our economy, in which tens of millions of our fellow citizens simply do not have the financial means to cope with an emergency of this nature.
As for nastiness, we should all be alarmed and dismayed at the behaviors that are manifesting themselves in our midst. Hoarding and price-gouging are examples of the worst of us, not the best of us. Coughing on desperately needed foodstuffs during a public crisis is simply criminal. Losing patience with harried, fearful medical personnel and store workers is more than unnecessary – it is unkind.
There is an abundance of goodness happening all around us right now, and we should celebrate it and emulate it as much as we can. We must beware, however, of the trap of indifference, and we must rise above nastiness in all its forms.
John Deppen,
Northumberland