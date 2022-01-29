I just heard something this morning that gave me pause and, for me, put this country and the last few years into total perspective.
We have been very polarized due to the current and previous presidents. We have problems including the non-ability to compromise, crime, inflation, the southern border, other issues and the main driver for the past three years, COVID-19.
COVID has completely changed everything from now on. Even Country Cupboard is closing, partly at least, due to COVID.
The U.S. government is now making available for its citizens home test kits, 500 million of them. The kits are arriving in mailboxes now.
The fine print: “Made in China.” Complete idiocy!
Barry Moser,
Northumberland