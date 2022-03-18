After receiving Congressman Keller’s newsletter on March 13, I sent him the following list of questions. I will be surprised if he answers any of them.
How many oil and gas leases have the Biden administration given in his first year? Why do the oil companies have leases on 14 million acres of federal land they are not using? Why do oil companies have more than 9,000 drilling permits they are not using?
Why are natural gas companies shipping more liquified natural gas (LNG) overseas and simultaneously raising rates on your constituents?
How is any of this the president’s fault? Why have you personally not moved to get the Jones act repealed so LNG can be shipped to New England and they will not need to import LNG? Do you even have the slightest notion why oil companies export so much oil and then import so much? Do you know there are different types of crude oil and that American refineries are not capable of refining much of the oil produced here?
Do you know that four years after Trump approved Keystone XL it was only eight percent completed? Why couldn’t he get it done? Do you want Keystone done so we can import even more foreign oil? If Trump couldn’t get it built in four years, how do you think it could be done under Biden?
There is plenty of state and private land. Why don’t oil companies drill there?
William Fisher,
Watsontown