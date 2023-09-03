Like most jobs, there are weeks when this gig can be extremely frustrating. This past week was one of them.
It wasn’t frustrating because we didn’t have good content. We did, consistently, each day.
But we couldn’t, in good conscience, publish a story we knew readers were seeing a lot of speculation about on social media. We just didn’t have enough facts.
And facts, despite all you may have heard or even think about the media, are still what responsible journalists depend upon.
I typically don’t get upset with reporters because I know how challenging it can be to report certain things, especially things people don’t want them to know. But during our weekly planning meeting on Wednesday, I was a bit torqued we hadn’t nailed down a story regarding the rumors swirling around Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
I first heard something was potentially happening with the police chief last Saturday morning. We had three staffers at Monday’s city council meeting, anticipating something would happen. It didn’t.
Soon after that, the messages started flooding in. Online messages, emails, a few phone calls and texts to me and reporters. One person stopped in the office to talk to me.
“Why aren’t you reporting on what is happening with Brad Hare?” was the gist of the comments. Some accused the newspaper of protecting him because many of us work with him regularly.
Clearly, we are not in the business of not printing news stories.
But there are times when stories are tough to crack open. People will talk to us until we want to go on the record with something we can use in print or online. Then it’s often crickets. And we’re stuck finding another way in.
And so, we keep working.
Almost every message wondering where the news was on Hare started with “I heard ...”
We heard a lot of stuff, too. But we can’t go with rumors, or “I heard.” We can’t print unless there’s a court document, sources telling us on the record, an official statement or some other official notice. We don’t use “unnamed sources” either. Some news outlets do. We don’t. In my entire time at The Daily Item — more than 20 years — the only time we quoted someone without using a source’s name that I can remember was a feature story about victims of domestic violence. We noted that in the story to alert readers.
“I heard” isn’t good enough for us to go with and a news organization that says otherwise isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.
That’s why the first story about Hare’s status as police chief did not appear until Thursday on our website and on Friday in print.
This was at least the fourth time this year something similar has happened. Maybe that is why this one was so frustrating.
The Daily Item was first alerted to something happening at Heritage Springs Memory Care Center in Union County in April. It took until July, when charges were filed by state police, that we were able to get something into the paper. Last month, what actually happened within the Milton football program was far different from the versions we heard in the week or so it took us to get the story. Same thing happened when a local fire chief took a junior firefighter to training and the trainee was injured.
That kind of responsible reporting takes patience and persistence.
It took days, weeks, even months to report those stories. But we did it fairly and correctly, securing as much as we could before putting it out there with our names on it.
It’s what makes us better than people think we are. Instead of running with unsubstantiated rumors and innuendo, we wait for facts and confirmation.
Too many people today rely on social media — which is much more social than media — for their facts and as their trusted news source. We won’t do that. We don’t do that, because that isn’t how we do our job.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.