When I moved from South Jersey to Central Pennsylvania, I found myself in a quandary: My friends from South Jersey (outside of Philadelphia) could not fathom shooting a gun whereas my friends in Central Pennsylvania could not fathom not shooting a gun. When I approached each group with the distinct characteristic of the other, I got the same referred response, “What do you mean you fired a gun?” as compared to “What do you mean you never fired a gun?”
As a youth, neither my parents nor grandparents ever owned a gun. Shooting a gun was considered obscure, unnecessary, and complete ostracization from the routine of city and suburban life. I was never afraid of guns, though I never understood the need for them.
Since living in Central Pennsylvania for more than 20 years, I still question the need for certain guns, but I also very much understand the societal inclusion of guns. Obviously, hunting is a crucial component of this area. I’m totally for hunting in terms of feeding, though I have no desire to hunt an animal for myself. I will forever savor the taste of a client’s family smoked deer meat; but personally, I only enjoy the simple hunt of a pumpkin.
Purchasing 30-cent squashes and small decorative pumpkins has become an ideal stance for hunting with my .22-caliber automatic. I mount the various shaped gourded foes atop a tree stump and between various branches. Some gourds dangle from the tree, while others stand upright in poise position; the pumpkins on the stump are the largest targets of interest. Meticulously, I knock down each one with my .22. I hit the “general,” the “lieutenant,” and the various “soldiers” to the left and the right. I shoot without having to cock my gun each time. These are not true generals, or lieutenants, or soldiers: These are pumpkins. I shoot with a small casing, a .22 caliber (no larger than the size of a small button).
What am I not using? I am not using an assault rifle. I am not using a bump stock. I am not using a weapon that could kill multiple people (or pumpkins) in one magazine. I am using a .22 automatic that is small in size and simplistic in design with a cartridge that can only hold 10 bullets. I do not need a magnificent assaulting machine. I am only hunting pumpkins.
