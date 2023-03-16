In response to the letter of Arthur Keller, Beavertown, of Saturday, March 11, in which he wrote that Trump “was a true leader” and included sources stating that “Putin without a doubt is the most successful leader in the world today” and that “being respectful is not just helpful when addressing conflicts between groups, but a critical leadership responsibility.”
I am sure that your argument would then lead you to regard Hitler as another “true leader” and maybe “the most successful leader” of all time. Somehow moral injustice, human and societal destruction, and depravity do not factor into your judgment.
As for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol you request to “show the tapes on prime-time TV and let the public see what really happened” because “too much is being hidden, too many lies are being told.” The fact that we all saw “what really happened” in real time that day by live TV coverage doesn’t count. I guess anything to try to change the narrative to fit your ideology.
The bending of the truth and living with “alternative facts” bodes poorly for our free society. We all need to challenge that and be heard. Remember, and still true, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
And as a son of Holocaust survivors who lost most of my family I know of what I speak.
Fred Teichman, M.D.,
Lewisburg