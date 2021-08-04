I’m sure I’m meant to be offended by Harry Prentiss’ response to my letter (July 23) — his patronizing tone and dismissive paraphrasing of my comments made that clear. Unfortunately, his actual arguments are incomprehensible. I defy you to make sense of his concluding statement, which seems to state that “exposing untruths” is somehow bad. This is the truly great thing about the elevation of Donald Trump upon the national stage: He illustrated the incomprehensibility and absolute moral and intellectual bankruptcy of American white male supremacy. If you want to follow that guy right off his cliff, be my guest.
Mr. Prentiss also leans on “common knowledge” like this beauty: “Racism will never be erased completely, sadly enough.” What a sad way to live — cynically certain of the futility of progress. You know, though, gay people can now get married, marijuana is available as medicine, and caring for the environment is now mainstream rather than a fringe concern.
As for Mr. Prentiss’ larger statement that my comments are “counter-productive,” I don’t know, maybe so. However, my time serving in local government showed me how crucial definitions are to the formation of attitudes and policy, and Mr. Prentiss was engaging in the Limbaughian dark art of fiddling the definitions to fit his argument. His argument is, “Aw shucks, we’re all good folks here, no need to fuss about race,” but it was based on his dishonest, or at least untrue, definition of American racism as being something in the past.
Call me all the names you like, but I know when I’m being lied to, and I know when to let it slide and when to say, “Hold up.” I’ll leave it to history to decide which of our arguments is more “productive,” but for now I’m completely willing to be on the wrong side of people who make incomprehensible yet self-serving arguments based on screwy definitions. If you think I’m being “un-civil,” sue me. That’s what Trump would do.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg