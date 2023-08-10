What are the three most feared words to a political incumbent? You just read them in the title above. During the last week of July, former President Donald J. Trump threatened sitting GOP congressional incumbents that he would sponsor primary opponents against any who did not defend him from his ongoing legal problems. Their response? Muted fear to outright pledges to support him up to and including a pardon if they were to somehow be the GOP presidential candidate and ultimately win the November 2024 election.
A recent poll shows that 75 percent of self-identified GOP voters would support Trump against a litany of previously inconceivable alleged crimes. What are we to conclude from this indicative but not statistically sound survey?
One strong possibility is that the ethical fiber of a major segment of our voting public is mortally wounded. Despite irrefutable evidence, virtually none of the Republican party leaders have repudiated Trump’s actions and of those, most have recanted.
Why? Because they fear the voters of the Republican party.
At this point, I, while still a registered Republican, attribute this march toward autocracy solely to discriminatory and uninformed attitudes of my party who continually and increasingly ignore the fundamental reasons that our forefathers immigrated to this country — to form a more perfect union involving among other qualities, common decency and individual freedoms.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg