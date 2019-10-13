I would like to think I am sensitive to racial issues, though from a recent newspaper article concerning a letter written to a Penn State football player with long hair, I am apparently not as sensitive as I would like to believe I am. A second player who released the letter publically via Twitter is quoted as saying, “Explain to me how this isn’t racist.” I am sorry, but I am having trouble understanding what the racial issue is with this particular story or why it is a front-page story in the first place.
The first letter from an older Penn State alum to the player bemoaned the “disgusting tattoos, awful hair, and immature antics playing” of NFL players; missed the “clean-cut young men and women” of his playing days, and would like to see a “reappearance of a dress code for athletes.” He did single the player out for his “awful hair,” but nowhere did he mention or imply race to be an issue. I grant you his words were harsher than they needed to be, but I believe the sentiments he expressed are shared by many of his and my generation. I don’t know if he wrote similar letters to any other players, but to me, all he was complaining about was a loosening of standards that used to have meaning.
I suspect most generations see a loosening of standards with each new generation. My grandparents did; my parents do, I do, and my children do. We see daily examples in politics, education, and business. We see new lows in civility, in dress and appearance, and in tolerance for differences. Personally, I am long since past the point of worrying about the length of someone’s hair, but confess I wonder what some of those tattoos are going to look like when the wearer is my age. Lessening of standards is not racial, but endemic to society as a whole.
The player wrote a response via Twitter. It is not apparent from the article whether he responded directly to the alum as well. For the most part, he took the high road, but he too used inflammatory words like “degrading,” “rude, ignorant, and judging” but then claimed he did not take it personally. From the articles I have read there has been an outpouring of support for the player from his coach, teammates, and friends. That is admirable, and I applaud the glowing terms they used to describe him. Long hair does not make him any less. The player closed his Twitter response with “Let this be one of the many examples to us that in the year 2019, people of different cultures, religions, and ethnicities are still being discriminated against and it needs to stop.”
I agree with the last part of the sentence, but please tell me how this incident rises to the level of racism or even discrimination? I promise I will listen as I really do want to understand.
Dave Hall lives in Lewisburg.