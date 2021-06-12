Residents of the Central Susquehanna Valley will miss Joanne Troutman.
The Mifflinburg resident and Susquehanna University graduate who also earned a Master of Science degree in management and leadership from Western Governor’s University, announced her decision this week to step down as the president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Troutman, who over the past six years helped grow the United Way from a three-person operation to a multi-faceted 22-person human service organization, said she knew it was time to move on.
“You know when it’s time to go for the sake of the organization,” she said. “There are other leaders we have that are ready to spread their wings and do more things. I’m excited to watch.”
Opportunity also lies ahead for Troutman following her final day at the United Way on July 2.
A few weeks later, she will take the title of director of Social Impact Programs for Cornell University, the Ivy League college in Ithaca, N.Y., where she will be responsible for educational and philanthropic strategy in meeting the needs of vulnerable individuals and communities on a global scale.
It’s a position she has clearly earned through her passionate and tireless efforts to assist those in need through the United Way.
She is excited about the new challenge, but becomes a bit emotional when asked about her legacy here. Her first response: “Proud of the team.”
“I’ve worked with such incredible people in this job,” she said. “It’s not just the staff. I think about all of our board members and volunteers and people proud to align themselves with the United Way. Ultimately, it’s about the relationships we’ve developed because the impact comes from that. That, to me, is what I hope will be my legacy.”
Sue Auman, who has worked closely with Troutman over the years, said her push to shift the United Way to an “impact council” model will leave a lasting benefit for Valley residents. The council’s focus on specific priorities such as basic needs, teens, early childhood education, diversity and inclusion and behavioral health and addiction remains in place, she said.
“I love my work. I’ve always loved my work,” Troutman told us. “I hope that shows.”
Yes. It certainly does.
