The thoughtful and caring work of a non-profit, volunteer organization, based just north of Herndon in Northumberland County, continues to touch lives across the nation.
It did so again on Sunday morning when Mike Wheeler, of McDonnough, Ga., was reunited with EDD Joe, a black German Shepherd who served with him in Iraq.
The organization, K9 Hero Haven, founded by Anne Gibbs, rescues and adopts dogs who were trained and worked in law enforcement and the military. Since 2015, they have helped transition these dogs into home life and retirement, and whenever possible, reunite them with their professional handlers.
“The K-9s employed with the military and first responders are the best at what they do,” K9 Hero Haven writes on its website. “They are expected to work in the toughest environments and face the harshest conditions. At any moment, they are expected to selflessly give their life to save others.
“We strive to educate the public on the roles that these dogs place in our world, to highlight the level of training which goes into these dogs, and never to forget the dedication to their service in keeping us safe from danger.”
Since 2015, K9 Hero Haven has placed 326 retired service, police and military dogs into new homes, 16 of which have been reunited with their original handlers, Gibbs told us. There are at least 2,800 active-duty service dogs in all branches of the military, police and border control and approximately 300 of those canines retire each year to be adopted by their handlers or the public.
At least 65 dogs have been killed in active service over the past decade, according to the U.S. War Dogs Association Inc.
Mike Wheeler met EDD Joe in North Carolina for training and certification before they were both deployed to Iraq in June 2018. They spent 18 months together, deploying several times before Wheeler suffered an injury. Edd Joe moved on to new duties in Hawaii while Wheeler recovered. The last time they saw each other was on Oct. 5, 2019.
That is until Sunday morning when they were reunited in Shamokin Dam with a huge embrace, thanks to the work of K9 Hero Haven.
“It made me feel like I was complete, like the family is complete again,” Wheeler said. “I had him for almost two years, then I think I’m going to lose him forever. Then I get a call from Ms. Gibbs and K9 Hero Haven. As soon as she called and left a message, I called back and said I wanted him. I wanted to bring him home.”
Mission accomplished.
