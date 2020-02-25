My friend introduced me to this quote from Saint Augustine. Saint Augustine wrote “Right is right even if no one is doing it; wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it.”
Just a short time ago, the social buzzword was “politically correct.” An arrogant demonstration of government control by telling us what to say, not to say or the correct way in which to say or do something. Well, if Pelosi’s action during the State of the Union address was an illustration of political correctness, then I want nothing to do with it. If I want to watch kids in a sandbox, I’ll go to our local playground.
Now that the president has been acquitted of the Articles of Impeachment, he will clean house and rightfully so. People will say he is being vindictive. Perhaps he should be, considering the attacks on him and his family since his inauguration. I’m glad that he is our president because he has the fortitude to take the action that is necessary to clean up this mess in Washington D.C.
Put aside any hatred you may have towards our president and open your eyes to what is happening in Washington, D.C. before it’s too late. Join me in promoting the Convention of States as granted to us by Article V of the United States Constitution. Help the President clean up Washington, D.C. Join the movement by going to www.conventionofstate.com and sign the petition.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg