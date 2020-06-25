In response to Arthur Keller’s letter of June 10: Looking a person straight in the face and assuring them the sky is green has become a common Republican tactic! The reason so few of President Obama’s cabinet and secretarial positions went unfilled is because the Republican senators refused to allow a vote on them! When the Democrats, fed up with this charade of democracy, changed the rules to allow a straight majority instead of a super-majority for cabinet and staff level appointments, the Republicans screamed bloody murder and then weaponized the rules for judges, including the Supreme Court. This has led to hundreds of federal judges being sworn in to lifetime positions, usually gaining a majority of a vote or two instead of the bipartisan support any fair-minded person would hope for.
But back to Obama and his “pandemics.” Remember the thousands and thousands who died of Zika, Ebola and swine flu? Remember how the economy was shut down for months and the world economy collapsed? Of course you don’t, because it never happened.
This is the other favored trick of the 21st century Republican playbook — baffle ‘em with b.s. In Mr. Keller’s, letter we have the entire intellectual might of the modern Republican party on display — deny all responsibility for the lack of a level playing field, then distract and divert the attention of the listener while you’re picking their pocket!
In fact, despite the Republicans’ complete blockade of anything Obama did or tried to do, and despite the Great Recession that was left to him by the previous Republican president, Obama began the longest sustained run of American prosperity ever, and avoided the pandemic pitfalls that the current Republican president has stumbled into, over and over! He did it by listening to people who knew more than he did and by using the power of the federal government to provide leadership and guidance to the Americans made vulnerable by the economic collapse and health scares. And still he was harassed and obstructed, his wife called names and his birthplace loudly questioned by some of the most prominent Republicans in the land, including the current president. And still he ran laps around the Republican who came before him and the one who came after.
I’d lie and change the subject, too, if Bush and Trump were the presidents I was defending!
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg