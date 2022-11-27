I’d like to live in peace.

I heard the news out of Colorado on Sunday after a long church day. It didn’t really sink in. I’d had a full morning with the youth group, talking about Abraham and Sarah and Hagar and Ishmael and Isaac and the connections of the Abrahamic faiths. We also talked about our own church history, revisiting the Council of Nicea and the conflict between Arius and Niklaus of Turkey. It was a good morning, but full, and I was tired.
I heard the news again in the evening and felt it. Opting not to watch the trauma updates live by-the-minute, I watched some college ball I don’t care about and went to bed. This story is all too familiar.
Monday morning I woke late and moved around making coffee and breakfast, knowing but not acknowledging the news. I sat down to eat and watch the news. It was mostly stories from around the world and nation. The White House turkey got pardoned. I wondered at the crowd of people gathered to witness this annual bit of farcical political theater. I wondered who gets invites to such a thing? Is there a lottery for tickets? Of all the things to witness at the White House, this seems among the most ridiculous. This, and perhaps the Easter Egg hunt.
The top of the hour came and a new host took over. The lead story was out of Colorado Springs. By now the coverage of a mass shooting targeted at humanity’s margins is predictable and scripted. Talking heads said the usual things about those who were murdered, police resist calling out the hate, and lawyers and politicians talk about gun regulation and (perhaps) LGBTQ rights and whatever else might get them the kind of publicity they seek.
I turned the TV off and listened to the silence in my apartment instead. Sunday had been Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day in which we mark the murder of trans folk all over the world, and each year the list counts in the hundreds, and that is just what was reported. Because families hide their child’s identity because it is shameful, so killings are not recorded as hate crimes.
Like what is happening now. One Colorado victim was carefully described as “not identifying as part of the LGBTQ+ community” but was at the club for a comedy show and got shot. She leaves an 11-year-old child now without a parent. These details were offered as though this death might be extra (or legitimately) tragic because a presumed straight woman was killed — she was innocent, you see. She didn’t deserve to be targeted like the others.
That might not have been the intent of those words, but that’s how they landed. See, I remember when straight people started caring about AIDS only when Ryan White fell ill. He was “innocent” of the sins that made so many gay men, sex workers, and IV drug users acceptable victims of the killer disease, and so he was acceptable to care about. Those others, of course, were not. They (we) were disposable.
In the silence I listened to the clock tick on the wall in the next room, counting out the seconds. Counting out the number of souls killed or maimed by hate and violence each day. Kids are bullied for being different and adults often ignore it. Too many adults encourage the bullying, teaching their kids to hate immigrants or queer people, or people whose skin tone or way of worshipping differs from their own. Adults are marginalized and targeted and discriminated against and brutalized as well. The self-righteous feign shock at the violence they nurture.
The bartender who was killed was transgender, and had found refuge and sanctuary in the gay club. He was transgender, like me.
I remember being young and queer and finding safety and community in gay clubs. I, too, worked as a bartender for a while. It was a great way to meet people and make friends when the rest of the world was an unsafe place for us to be honestly and wholly ourselves.
I’m tired of it. I’m tired of being targeted. I’m tired of my community being an acceptable target for the violence of insecure people who think that they must hurt others to make themselves feel big. Or maybe to quell the voices of self-doubt that whisper within them that we, the LGBTQ+ community, might be a kind of loving place that is forbidden to them. Sometimes it can be easier to kill what attracts us than to be vulnerable and embrace one’s personal truth. Especially if living that truth comes at the price of condemnation from family, community, and church.
It is said that whatever does not kill us makes us stronger. That is toxic theology. Suffering is not holy. It is suffering. Whatever does not kill us gives us twisted survival skills and a deep distrust of others.
Resilience is what happens when the world keeps trying to kill you but you refuse to die. Resilience happens when you keep getting up after being knocked down. I would gladly forego all this resilience I’ve got if it meant not getting knocked down so damn many times. I’m tired of resilience.
I’d like to live in peace.
Rev. DC Fortune lives in Selinsgrove.