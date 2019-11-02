Joe Blow, Republican, and Jane Doe, Democrat, are both running for the same government position. Too many times voters are asked to elect a candidate with only the political affiliation of the person as a qualification for election.
Yes, Republicans have a history of being conservative and serving the interests of the business community and the elite, and Democrats have a history of being progressive and serving the interests of working class citizens.
However, voters should know more than a candidate’s political party, personal qualifications and experience and campaign slogan. What kind of employment will be created is more important than just promising job growth.
Rarely do candidates present a platform of ideas or innovations that should be instituted in order for government to serve its citizens in a better manner. Knowing what kind of revenue will be needed to pay for government services is more important than promising tax cuts.
Will the candidates running for election in the next general election present a platform of new ideas or just old empty promises and campaign slogans, such as good government?
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove