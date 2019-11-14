We are glad to see that the Northumberland County Commissioners have identified a source of funding for a mandatory purchase that will total about $1 million.
The commissioners announced on Tuesday that they will use savings from the county’s prison construction project to help fund the purchase of new voting machines ahead of the 2020 presidential election next year.
The board announced last year that the prison project came in under budget by about $903,000. They initially amended their 2017 prison borrowing plan to fund other capital projects, including the new district judge office in Milton and costs associated with the 911 communications center upgrade project.
Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano on Tuesday amended it again to help cover the estimated $1 million cost for the voting machines before the county receives reimbursement for at least a portion of that cost from the state.
“I will meet with Tara Purcell (the director of the county board of elections) and figure out which of the three companies (that submitted proposals to supply the machines) is best,” said Schiccatano. “We will make a decision in December as to which one is best.”
The new voting machines must be purchased before the end of the year to qualify for any reimbursement from the state and to be ready for the 2020 primary election.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered counties to purchase new machines that generate paper ballots for each voter, a permanent, non-electronic record that can be reviewed and audited if necessary.
Union and Snyder counties have purchased new voting systems that combine paper and electronic components and have successfully used them in elections this year.
The Montour County Commissioners are currently reviewing their purchase options.
It’s good news that Northumberland County officials have zeroed in on a source of funding and are now moving forward with plans for the purchase of machines for its 75 voting precincts in time for them to be introduced to voters and used in the 2020 primary election, scheduled for April 28.
In the wake of suspected attempts at interference and reported irregularities in segments of our national elections, it is vital to take all necessary steps to protect the integrity of the election system and the ability to certify the validity of every vote.
The work of local county commissioners and those who work in area election offices are helping to ensure these goals are achieved.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.