The idolization of ideology. Perhaps that is what is wrong in our society. So many people in this nation have become so obsessed with their own ideology, their own idea of the way issues are to be resolved, that they can conceive of no other way and, even worse, consider anyone with a different opinion to be evil.
We are now entering a phase where the verbal attacks are becoming physical.
Loosening our tight grip on our political ideology is not the same as abandoning our values. In fact, values are often victims of ideology, when people do things clearly against their values in the name of their ideology. We need to have our hands free to tackle the enormous problems facing us. We need to use our minds to reason and our ears to listen to each other so that we can find common ground and work together for the common good. There is more than one way to solve a problem. Compromise is not a bad word. Disagreement with us does not make the other person the devil incarnate.
Good change occurs when we treat other people as persons worthy of respect regardless of their ideologies. Two real-life examples come to mind. A few years ago, I read about a Jewish family that was being harassed by an anti-Semitic man. They found out who the man was and that he was disabled. They proceeded over the next year or two to offer him kindnesses. They would bring him food or drive him to doctor’s appointments. The man was transformed. More recently, I watched a TV documentary about an African-American journalist who decided he really wanted to know what made someone choose to be in the Ku Klux Klan. He reached out to a man who was a KKK leader. Over several years they talked and listened to each other. Gradually they began to visit each other in their homes and actually became friends. The Klan leader left the Klan and gave his robe to the African-American.
Change requires patience. Our problems cannot be solved overnight, but we need to make a fresh start now. We need to let go of self-centered hysteria and use our talents to heal and build rather than to divide and destroy. We don’t have all the answers, and neither does anyone else. We need to listen to each other and work together to find them.
Ellen Matragrano,
Danville