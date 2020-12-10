When Joe Biden was in charge of the swine flu response in the U.S., he did everything wrong.
The result was 60 million cases in U.S., 285,000 hospitalizations and 12,500 deaths. He used up the masks/gowns/ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile and failed to replenish these vital supplies.
When COVID hit it was new to everyone and much more deadly than the flu. With only a handful of cases in the U.S., President Donald Trump shut down travel from China, likely saving 2 million people. Biden criticized this decision for two months. There have been only 13 million cases of COVID in the U.S. less than the swine flu. Imagine if Biden were in charge!
Art Keller,
Beavertown