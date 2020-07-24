Democracies encourage total voter participation in all elections.
Fascists actively engage in voter suppression and intimidation. Democracies honor the rights of workers to form labor unions
Fascists attack, beat, imprison or murder union activities. Democracies believe in the rights of association in societies.
Fascists divide societies into cults of ignorance and intolerance. Democracies view health care as a human right for all people.
Fascists ensure health care services belong only to the wealthy. Democracies respect women’s rights to control their own bodies.
Fascists fear women and use religious superstition to control women. Democracies seek diplomatic solutions to ease world tensions.
Fascists actively create enemies and encourage perpetual warfare. Democracies honor and promote free public education for all people.
Fascists restrict education with “for-profit” schools, using public funds. Democracies tolerate public protests to express grievances.
Fascists brutalize protesters with tear gas and stormtroopers. Democracies create progressive societies founded on science and logic.
Fascists use flag-waving and the Bible in place of science and logic. Democracies accept all of humankind as equals, all are brothers, sisters.
Fascists cater to wealthy white men, especially corrupt congressmen. If it walks like a fascist, and it quacks like a fascist, it must be a Republican.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs