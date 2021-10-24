Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich has done the math and has put the number at $34,943. That’s how much, he says, it would cost Sunbury taxpayers to make sure a dozen city employees are making $15 an hour.
That would be less than 1 percent of the city’s annual budget of nearly $3.6 million. It’s a good investment for the city, its workers and the people that live here and pay their salaries.
Karlovich, who is in his final months as mayor after announcing he would not seek re-election, said the move would impact a dozen employees, 10 full-time and two part-timers. City employees’ salaries currently range from $10.96 to $18.61 an hour.
The mayor said he plans to pitch the raises at Monday’s scheduled budget meeting. In a budget approaching $4 million, $35,000 feels doable and manageable.
As noted in this space previously when Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital, Bucknell University and other local employees increased starting wages, the move isn’t entirely altruistic.
Most businesses — and in some cases the city is operated as a business — more and more people aren’t willing to do jobs for lower pay anymore.
To hire the best — or in this case, maintain — staff, you have to pay and Karlovich knows that.
“It is imperative that Sunbury City Council get with current societal times, evaluate other factors and implement a minimum starting wage for city personnel that is sustainable, livable and comparable to maintain the current workforce and future recruitment,” he said. “We have seen in the news multiple times that companies are creating their own $15 starting wage and that the overall cost of living has increased.”
“This needs to occur so that Sunbury can maintain a strong and healthy workforce to ensure public services will be maintained for the community,” he said.
Karlovich is right.
Councilman Jim Eister said the decision should be left to the next council. Four newcomers and one incumbent are competing for two seats on council, which will definitely have one new member in January. That is a fair point. But Karlovich has the right and the duty to make the proposal. His term is not finished.
A real dialogue should happen Monday night, focused on the money, not the timing. If the city can pull it off financially, it should.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.