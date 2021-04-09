Valley school districts have done an admirable job battling COVID-19 this year because of the tireless work done before students returned to class last fall. Schools never turned into super-spreader events many feared they could precisely because the measures put in place to make the environment as safe as possible were strictly followed.
With the finish line in sight, it is our hope many of those mitigation practices remain in place for the final two months of the school year.
Only a handful of buildings closed for short bursts this school year, a testament to the work done by educators, parents and students. We have been fortunate in our region; in-person instruction has been an option for families since the first day of class last fall. That hasn't been the case across the entire state. There are some locations that still have not returned to school in person.
Those mitigation efforts, from social distancing in classrooms to pre-screening at home, have worked. Just weeks after school leaders said parents in the Selinsgrove Area School District could stop pre-screening students before leaving for school in the morning, the district shifted to remote learning for a few days in all schools after cases in each building had COVID cases. Other smaller outbreaks were linked to sports, both inside and outside of the school, that shut down programs and forced dozens of students to quarantine.
Schools are now safer than they have been this entire school year. State officials just wrapped up a rapid vaccine program for teachers, getting more than 112,000 shots into arms of educators.
This week, the state's departments of Education and Health announced new guidelines, following federal guidance and reducing the amount of space required for social distancing between students in class from six feet to three feet.
Under the state’s guidelines, schools with low community spread of COVID should offer in-person instruction, while schools in communities with moderate COVID spread are supposed to offer in-person or hybrid learning instruction. Schools in communities with the substantial spread of COVID are supposed to remain closed to in-person instruction, though education officials noted that the decision to close is up to the local school district even as state officials have called on schools to move back to in-person instruction.
A look at preliminary data in the four Valley counties shows that Montour and Northumberland counties are likely to remain in substantial community growth for the fourth consecutive weeks when the state officially updates its early warning dashboard early next week. Union County should also have substantial growth and Snyder County may be close.
Health experts are also worried about the new, more contagious variant that has become the dominant strain across the United States, so COVID isn't done with us yet.
It is our hope the measures school officials have had in place remain if possible. They have proven to work.
While state education and health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all said three feet of social distancing is now acceptable in schools, we would encourage everybody to hang on a little longer.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item's editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today's was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.