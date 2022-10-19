The clock is ticking to ensure your voice is heard in the general election that is less than three weeks away.
To participate in the Nov. 8 election, Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 — this coming Monday — to register in order to cast a ballot. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1.
Pennsylvania is among a handful of states with a spotlight on it for the election thanks to high-profile races for governor and Pat Toomey’s U.S. Senate seat. The Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is one that could tip the power of the upper chamber in Washington, along with Georgia, Arizona and Ohio.
The gubernatorial race between State Sen. Doug Mastriano and Attorney General Josh Shapiro is also among the nation’s most watched.
Those high-profile races will grab headlines, while the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of 50 state senators and all 203 of its state House members are also on the ballot. Sitting U.S. Congressmen Reps. Dan Meuser and Glenn Thompson both face competition. In the state House, there are competitive races in two of the five districts that cover the Valley, along with a late write-in campaign in the 85th.
So there are vital races for which your voice should be heard.
If looking to register in advance of Monday’s deadline, remember for the general there is no need to designate a political party as is the case in the primaries. All Pennsylvanians who meet the following requirements are eligible. Voters must be a U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election; must be a Pennsylvania resident and reside within their respective voting district for at least 30 days before the election and need to be at least 18-years-old before Nov. 8.
There are numerous ways to get signed up, including online, by mail, in person at county election offices and at PennDOT driver’s license centers and other government offices: State offices that provide public assistance and services to persons with disabilities, Armed Forces Recruitment Centers, County Clerk of Orphans’ Court offices including each Marriage License Bureau, Area Agencies on Aging, Centers for Independent Living, County Mental Health and Intellectual Disability offices, Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education, Offices of Special Education, DA Complementary Paratransit offices, any agency using the Compass application.
A reminder, if it is your first time voting or the first time in a new precinct, you will need to show identification.
All elections are important and Nov. 8 is no different. Off-year elections often see a precipitous drop in turnout. For the amount of people posting political rants on social media, the number should be much higher. Don’t post rants online, go vote.
With so many important races to be settled, don’t miss the opportunity to participate in this foundational exercise.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.