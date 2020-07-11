Ignorance can’t be an excuse anymore. It’s getting old and tired.
We’ve got to be better.
This week, former Nittany Lion basketball player Rasir Bolton said he transferred out of the program after coach Patrick Chambers referenced a noose in a conversation with him. Bolton, who is Black, said his white coach told him, “I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you. I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck.”
The first three sentences are what a coach, any coach, should tell any of his players. The last one brings you to a screeching halt, regardless of the time and moment, but especially in this time and moment.
Chambers did not deny the statement. “I’ve realized the pain my words and ignorance caused Rasir Bolton and his family and I apologize to Rasir and the Bolton family for what I said,” Chambers said. “I failed to comprehend the experiences of others, and the reference I made was hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable. I cannot apologize enough for what I said, and I will carry that forever.”
Chambers has to know better. We all should, but especially someone like Chambers. A word like that shouldn’t even be in his vocabulary.
Chambers is a white coach whose livelihood rests on recruiting the best basketball players he can. The 2019-20 Penn State roster had eight Black players and six white players.
Among the top priorities for coaches is to mold their athletes into young men and women. At times, that involves difficult conversations, like the one Chambers and Bolton were having that day in 2019. But Chambers has to know better, a failure to “comprehend the experiences of others” is inexcusable.
“I didn’t realize that word would hurt him, and I am truly, truly sorry for that,” Chambers said in this week’s article referencing the interaction.
How is that possible? “Noose” isn’t a word to be thrown around lightly, particularly when talking to an impressionable young Black person.
“I try and respond to mistakes I have made by learning and growing, and I hold myself accountable and strive to be a better person and a better coach. In talking with our players and their families, I am committed to seeking knowledge and gaining a better understanding of diverse perspectives and impact of bias in our society. I have much more to learn.”
That is a step forward. It’s one that should have happened immediately after the incident, not more than a year later only after it became public knowledge.
These uncomfortable conversations are part of our daily consciousness right now. Perhaps that is the one good thing to emerge out of this. It can be a teachable moment for us all.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.