In my opinion, all the letter writers disparaging Congressman Keller are ignorant. Not one of their letters mentioned that Democrats attempted the same House Floor Electoral College challenge in 2017.
Failure to include that historical fact in their letters indicates ignorance of history, or an ignorant act of political partisanship.
Over the past four years, Democrats continuously accused President Trump of Russian collusion. Their lead cheerleader Congressman Adam Schiff claimed he had Intelligence Committee proof.
Astonishingly, transcripts of testimony by Obama administration officials before Schiff’s committee showed that not one Obama official could produce any Russian collusion evidence.
The Democrats claimed the 2016 election was stolen. Their false and made-up Steele Dossier (a paid for political opposition research report) was used as justification to spy on Trump and launch the pathetic Mueller Investigation.
Where was the letter-writer outrage over false accusations made by the Democrats?
Democrats are calling for the “reprogramming” and “punishment” of Trump supporters. To me, that sounds like the historical actions of Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, and Mao.
We the People should fear any elected official, corporate leader, or media personality who promotes public safety through censorship of free speech.
The Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a fool’s errand committed by a proportionally small number of radicals amongst the tens of thousands who were present. Punishing all Trump supporters for the irresponsible actions of a few is taking a page right out of “The Tyrants’ Playbook.”
For four years we were lied to about Russian collusion. Now we’re supposed to believe nothing questionable could occur with mail-in ballots?
A little bit of sunshine goes a long way when it comes to destroying a conspiracy.
What if the states and cities in question had allowed a review of the mailed envelopes and paper ballots? Why not a test of the machines? If there was nothing to hide why not shine the light of day upon it?
I have faith in the processing of ballots in Monroe Township, Snyder County, because I witnessed Democrats and Republicans working together as a team during the voting process. They confirmed my identity and saw to it that I followed established protocols. A check and balance system like that with representatives from both political parties present I trust and believe in.
If you’re going to silence and arrest anyone who dares to question the 2020 election, you’d better do the same for those who questioned the 2016 results.
The day you walk into a department store and half the manufactured goods say “Made in Russia” instead of “Made in China” you can worry about Russian collusion.
Telling citizens how and what to think sounds an awful lot like China to me.
William Shirk lives in Selinsgrove.