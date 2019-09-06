President Trump’s lack of knowledge in history would garner no comment were he anyone else but the president. However, as the president of the United States, he has proven on more than one occasion to be ignorant of the past.
He has congratulated Frederick Douglass on doing a great job. (Douglass died in 1895). Said in his address to the nation on the 4th of July that Washington’s Revolutionary Army had seized all the airfields (in 1776?). Then went on to say that the flag was still flying over Fort McHenry (wrong war, Mr. President).
More recently, he congratulated Poland on the anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War. His words were: “I do have a great message for Poland. And we have Mike Pence, our vice president, is just about landing right now. And he is representing me. I look forward to being there soon. But I just want to congratulate Poland. It’s a great country with great people.” His answer was in response to whether the President had any words for Poland on the 80th anniversary of the German invasion.
Who congratulates a victim on the anniversary of their defeat? Seriously, who does?
Joseph Fischer,
Northumberland