The Daily Item’s editorial of April 2 — “Looking beyond the talking points” — makes it abundantly clear that Republicans are not the party of working people and, in fact, have little interest in the legitimate needs of ordinary Americans. Referring to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Senator Toomey says it’s a “liberal wish list.” Congressman Keller says it’s all about “partisan priorities.”
Really? Food and nutrition assistance are partisan? Health services for veterans and funding for education are just check marks on a wish list? Two-thirds of the funding in Biden’s Plan is for these and other essentials like mortgage assistance, disaster relief, tax credits for children, and unemployment benefits. COVID-related funds are provided for vaccine distribution, testing and contact tracing.
These are the concerns of working families — safe schools, paying the rent, feeding the kids. And yet, as most people know, the American Rescue Plan passed without the votes of Senator Toomey, Congressman Keller, or any other Republican.
Working people? No, Republicans are not the party of working people. Other than obstruction, voter suppression, and tax breaks for rich people, it isn’t clear what this party stands for.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury