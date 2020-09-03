I was pleased to see the article regarding the opening of the Freedom Court veterans’ housing project in Mount Carmel (Aug. 29), but was absolutely astounded to see state Rep. Kurt Masser not practicing social distancing in the presence of one of our local veterans, not wearing a mask and actually shaking this 82-year-old gentleman’s hand.
I can’t think of a more egregious example of what not to do to protect some of our most at-risk citizens from exposure to COVID-19. What should have been an honorable ceremony for our brave veterans instead became another reminder that too many of our elected officials refuse to recognize the gravity of the impact of this pandemic.
Until we collectively practice the well-established procedures for limiting the spread of this virus, we will continue to see unnecessary infections and deaths. Our veterans deserve better. All of society deserves better.
Baird S. Brehm,
Selinsgrove,
Colonel, USAF (retired)