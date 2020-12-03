When my family moved to Union County nine years ago, I was immediately struck by the caring nature of the community. Many people knew each other, a little or a lot — it didn’t matter. They looked out for one another and cared if something was amiss in one another’s lives.
That sentiment was certainly on display this spring, when local volunteers sewed and distributed thousands of cloth masks and other backup PPE for health care providers and schools. Bucknell University students, faculty, and staff also collaborated with local companies in the design of face shields and alternative N95 masks.
That is why state Rep. David Rowe’s recent behavior is particularly galling and reprehensible — his actions indicate he doesn’t care about his community’s well-being. That’s unfortunate, because there’s never been a more urgent need for caring and leadership from our elected officials.
Union County is now battling its highest coronavirus caseload of the year; as of Nov. 27, the county had the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the entire state.
In a public forum on Nov. 19, local hospital administrators Kendra Aucker and Jaewon Ryu of Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals respectively pleaded with area residents to buckle down and take all possible precautions to stem the spread of the virus. Hospital beds and their staff were becoming increasingly exhausted, they said, in a sober message.
In response, he expressed no sympathy with those who have lost loved ones or may be managing the stress of having relatives in care facilities or prisons with outbreaks. Instead, Rowe took the time to post to his official social media page in a carefully orchestrated selfie-smackdown of Gov. Tom Wolf’s virus mitigating mandate (forbidding the sale of alcohol after 5 p.m. last Wednesday) complete with a glass raised at 5:01 p.m. in a sophomoric toast to his perceived freedom.
In our current circumstances, Rowe’s failure to act constructively is demoralizing to those who are taking on extra shifts and putting themselves at risk on a daily basis.
More importantly, his messaging is callous and hurtful. His actions can only reflect: 1) a complete lack of understanding of the extent of the public health crisis, or 2) a willful refusal to acknowledge the very real risks to his constituents. Neither scenario is forgivable.
Heather Haynos,
Lewisburg