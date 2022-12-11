Yesterday my best friend died. We often talked about death. With our age and her health problems she said the saving grace was that we would die before the nation we loved disintegrated. The on-going fighting, the parties voting for the party line, right or wrong. She escaped seeing the demise of democracy. She didn’t understand why I kept fighting.
I am still fighting and will continue. Now I want our legislators from the smallest borough council to the Pennsylvania state legislature, to the Congress, to fight for the people, not the parties.
Locally, people are reaching out. There is the “Here for Good" campaign we see everyday on the front page of our local paper. There are food banks and coat drives. No one is ever asked their party affiliation only what can be done to help them. What do they need? The schools, the police department, every social service group are reaching out to help with mental health issues.
My question now is what will you, the people elected to protect and govern, do?
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Lewisburg