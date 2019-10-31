Consideration of illegal pay raise?
The Oct. 28 edition of The Daily Item included an article on the East Buffalo Township 2020 preliminary budget.
It stated that “supervisors all declined pay raises.” This is wrong. In fact, there are no pay raises to decline.
The Pennsylvania Township code allows a maximum of $2,500 per year based on the current township population. Each supervisor currently receives that amount. So hopefully an illegal pay raise was not under consideration in the EBT budget!
Tom Zorn,
East Buffalo Township