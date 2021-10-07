Did the Selinsgrove high school principal, a Shikellamy graduate, choose wrong-color uniforms as revenge for all the times the Seals beat the Braves?
Did the Seals win big Friday to make up for the humiliation of having to wear those hideous things?
Was it a big joke since that was the PCN Game of the Week — let’s wear uniforms that are not in our school colors, with non-contrasting, difficult to read numbers, so they can’t ID us on the air, since we’re embarrassed that we look like the Detroit Lions?
Or was this a master plan to be the next “You had one job” meme on Facebook?
Jeff Fishbein,
Selinsgrove