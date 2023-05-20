On a cold, snowy January day in 1946 I entered this world and became a member of society. Prior to my appearance, I was referred to as “it.” Upon my emergence, someone declared. “It’s a boy!” Yep, as I aged I realized that I was a boy. As an older adult I considered myself a man or a male.
Now, 77 years later, I’m really not sure what I am. I’m totally confused.
I recently received a document from the Veterans Administration that required me to check one of the following as to my sex: Male, female, man, woman, transgender man, transgender woman, non-binary or a gender not listed here.
Huh? Now I’m not sure what I am. What do I do now?
Should I contact a psychiatrist, psychologist, sex therapist, urologist, gynecologist or whom? I need to know the correct answer to this question so I can competently and honestly mark the proper box on this government form.
If I fail to answer correctly, I could be denied VA benefits. Or, be prosecuted for filing a false claim.
Oh my! For the past 77 years, I thought I was of the male gender. Now, I’m not sure.
Joseph F. Rebar,
Shamokin