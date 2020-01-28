It would be difficult to calculate the overwhelming, life-changing value and insight people receive just by visiting a foreign country.
The opportunity to live and study abroad for a longer period of time — becoming immersed in the culture, language and educational system — is immeasurable.
Susquehanna University has recognized and encouraged this for years, requiring students to study away from campus for at least two weeks through its Global Opportunities (GO) program.
Last fall, that program was expanded to guarantee all business majors an international internship experience. So far, nearly 40 percent of the seniors in the business school have taken advantage of the opportunity to gain work experience in England, Germany, New Zealand, Spain and Singapore.
Owen Madden, who will graduate from the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University this spring said, “I don’t have any boundaries,” after working for financial firms in Hong Kong, London and Connecticut.
“Students must understand other cultures, other environments and other economies,” said Matthew Rousu, dean and professor of economics at Susquehanna University’s business school. “For business students, an international internship provides them with a tremendous experience and a major talking point when they’re meeting with prospective employers, setting them up for professional success, whether they accept a job offer overseas or work for a U.S.-based company.”
Marissa Lombardi, assistant teaching professor and director for the Master of Science in Global Studies and International Relations program at Northeastern University, agrees.
“When talking about studying abroad, you’re taking concepts from the classroom and watching it play out in real time, in real life,” she writes.
More than 300,000 U.S. students study abroad for academic credit, the U.S. Department of State reports. Top destinations for U.S. students are the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, China, Ireland, Australia, Costa Rica and Japan.
Those who work in international education programs note that students will improve language skills, experience different styles of teaching, develop new relationships that will greatly expand their professional network, develop confidence, and learn about new cultures and perspectives.
“We know that intercultural competence in and of itself is a skill that many employers seek in their new hires and one that our GO program instills through its unique curriculum,” said Scott Manning, dean of global studies at Susquehanna University. “Further bolstering our business students with an international internship in their field of study will help them stand out even more as they are entering the workforce.”
The value of these life-enhancing experiences offered by this unique initiative at Susquehanna University probably will be nearly impossible to measure. That’s OK, we just look forward to hearing more about the students, their experiences and their future success.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.