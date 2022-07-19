I come from a family of swimmers. I learned to swim at an early age and then swam competitively in Bloomsburg’s Town Pool. Mornings were for swim practice and after going home for lunch, I’d be back in the pool in the afternoon and remain there until the rest family would gather at the pool before we went home for dinner. It was a season of joy and the pool was its centerpiece for me. My brother was more interested in tennis, but my sister Deb and I life guarded and taught swim lessons. It was heaven on earth.
Fast forward five decades and I now live a few blocks from the Lewisburg Community Pool and once again revel in the water. This year the water has been clean and fabulous and the life guards are watchful, personable, and wonderful. They’re taking very good care of the pool and us swimmers.
Kids are still learning to swim in the community pool. Adults swim their laps. The Summer Camp from the Donald Heiter Community Center comes to swim on many weekdays. Afternoons and weekends are busy with families. Children’s parents and older siblings still teach the youngsters how to do cannonballs off the board. There is room for many more folks to participate in this glorious experience. This is a place where your kids will mingle with many children, some who are like them and some who are not. For this reason alone, it’s a great place to take your kids and yourself! We are so lucky to have it.
The pool is run by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Association. It needs to be resurfaced after it closes for the summer and before it opens again. The locker rooms could use a bit of care. Both of these things mean it will need a major cash infusion. Nothing goes on without repair. I hope there are more of you who will speak out about its importance to this community. I hope there are more who will swell the ranks in the month and a half that’s left of the swimming season. Remind the community that its pool matters. Help more kids grow up immersed in summer’s joy!
Ann Keeler Evans,
Lewisburg