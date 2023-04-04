I am deeply concerned about the challenges facing our Susquehanna Valley nonprofit organizations — and the individuals and families they serve.
United Way Worldwide released its annual 211 Survey that found Americans continue to struggle with housing and utility costs three years after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, which compiled data from 18 million calls to the confidential 211 hotline in 2022, also found significant increases in healthcare and hunger requests compared to pre-pandemic levels.
These findings have profound implications for our community, particularly those who rely on the essential services provided by our nonprofits.
However, when our region suffers, our nonprofits suffer too. In a recent survey, United Way asked an open-ended question about the obstacles Susquehanna Valley nonprofits are currently facing. The survey showed a staggering 47% are struggling with funding, 33% are struggling with staffing, and 28% said they could use more volunteers. Most concerning is that some organizations noted multiple compounding challenges.
Families and individuals who rely on nonprofits for childcare, healthcare, and financial assistance may find themselves without the support they need. This can lead to increased levels of poverty, homelessness, educational decline, and even physical and mental health concerns.
We must recognize the critical role nonprofits play in our community and take action to support them.
The United Way provides vital support and resources that address our community’s essential needs. By funding our nonprofit partners, we tackle our area’s food insecurities and provide affordable childcare. Through our local programs, we are tearing down transportation barriers, delivering critical developmental tools and childhood education, and increasing access to mental health and recovery services and support.
But, we cannot do it alone.
The funding, volunteer, and staffing challenges faced by nonprofits like the United Way significantly impact the families and communities of our region. We must come together as a Valley to support these organizations and ensure they have the resources to continue providing these essential services.
Let us not forget that our community’s well-being depends on the well-being of all its members.
We urge you to act and give to your favorite local charity today.
Together, we can face our Valley’s most critical needs.
Together, we can make a difference.
Seth Joseph,
Director of Philanthropy
Susquehanna Valley United Way